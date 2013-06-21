DETROIT, June 21 General Motors Co said
on Friday its Chevrolet and Cadillac sales chief in Europe,
where the entire industry has been suffering through a sales
slump, is leaving later this year.
GM said Susan Docherty, 50, was departing after 27 years
with the automaker, effective Sept. 30, to spend more time with
her family. A successor was not named.
Docherty will remain through September to help with the
transition. In a company statement, she said she wanted to
"chart a new course" for her career.
Docherty assumed her current job in January 2012 and
initiated a restructuring of the Chevy business while increasing
the brand's market share last year in Europe, GM said.
However, Chevy sales in the European Union this year are
down 31.5 percent through May, and the brand's market share in
the first five months fell to 1.1 percent from 1.5 percent in
the same period last year, according to the European car
industry association. European car sales plunged last month to
their lowest level in 20 years.
Before moving to Europe, Docherty served as head of sales in
GM's international unit, which includes China. She also was head
of U.S. marketing and general manager of Buick-Pontiac-GMC.