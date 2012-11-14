* Target would be more than 5 pct of 2011 sales total
* GM has sold more than 50,000 electrified vehicles in 2012
* Goal includes gasoline engines with "eAssist"
By Ben Klayman
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 14 General Motors Co
aims by 2017 to buld up to 500,000 vehicles a year that include
some form of electric power in the engine, including cars like
the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, a top executive said on
Wednesday.
GM has made rolling out cars with electrical technology --
including its eAssist system that boosts fuel efficiency in
gasoline-powered cars -- a central part of its global strategy,
global product development chief Mary Barra told reporters.
"Our plans call for producing up to 500,000 vehicles
annually with some form of electrification globally by 2017,"
she said via satellite.
That would be slightly more than 5 percent of GM's global
sales last year of about 9 million.
The forecast includes plug-in hybrids; pure electric
vehicles like the Chevy Spark EV that will go on sale next
summer; and eAssist system, which GM offers on several vehicles,
she said. GM introduced the Volt in the fall of 2010.
So far this year, GM has sold more than 50,000 vehicles that
include electrification technologies in the United States, with
eAssist accounting for slightly more than half that total. Barra
did not break down how much of GM's target would be cars that do
not include a gasoline engine, but she said plug-in technology
will remain central to GM's strategy.
"A major focus for GM's electrification strategy will center
on the plug," she said. "We have every intention of maintaining
our leadership position in plug-in vehicles."
Barra said GM is not turning its back on traditional hybrid
or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.
GM plans call for its eAssist system, which boosts fuel
efficiency as much as 25 percent in some gasoline-powered
vehicles, to be on "hundreds of thousands" of vehicles annually
by 2017, she said.
Barra said the Spark EV minicar, which will take on Nissan
Motor Co's Leaf, will be a global vehicle, launching
first in select markets in the United States and South Korea
before moving to other countries. GM will sell the car, rather
than limiting access to lease deals, she added.
"We're not building the Spark EV to check a regulatory box,"
Barra said.
The EV's battery will be made by A123 Systems Inc,
which filed for bankruptcy last month.
The rollout of the Spark continues GM's push to seize the
mantle of "greenest automaker in the world" from Toyota Motor
Corp, which makes the popular Prius hybrid car. Toyota
also sells a plug-in version of the Prius as well.
Chief Executive Dan Akerson has driven GM more aggressively
toward EVs. Efforts have centered on rolling out the plug-in
technology in a broader range of vehicles to recoup its
investment in the money-losing Volt.
In August 2011, GM said it would build a Cadillac ELR luxury
coupe based on the Volt's plug-in hybrid technology. In October,
the company said the ELR will begin in late 2013 at the same
plant that makes the Volt.
GM, like other automakers, also needs more fuel-efficient
cars as the industry pushes toward more stringent U.S.
requirements that will be in place by 2025.
Ford expects hybrids, plug-in hybrids and EVs will account
for as much as a quarter of its global sales by 2020. GM's
smaller rival said in August it was accelerating development of
its hybrid and electric vehicles by bringing design and
production of key parts in-house.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker, which has launched the Focus EV
and C-Max Energi plug-in hybrid car this year, said it will
spend $135 million to design parts for its next wave of EVs and
double its battery testing capabilities by next year.
President Barack Obama's administration has been a strong
proponent of electric vehicles like the Volt and set a goal of
reaching 1 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2015.
Analysts are less optimistic as prices remain too high for
EVs, and driving range and wide availability of public battery
charging stations remain the chief concerns for consumers. Lux
Research estimates the number will actually be fewer than
200,000, and Boston Consulting Group has predicted EVs and
plug-in hybrids will make up only 5 percent of the market within
eight years.
However, Elon Musk, the CEO of electric carmaker Tesla
Motors Inc, said on Monday that Obama's re-election
would likely mean a continuation of the U.S. government's policy
promoting EVs. He said he would back any efforts to boost
federal tax credits for electric cars to as much as $10,000 from
$7,500 now and added Tesla would install fast-charging stations
on major U.S. routes by the end of next year.