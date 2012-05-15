May 15 General Motors Co will stop
advertising on Facebook, a move that comes during the same week
the social networking website is due to go public.
The U.S. automaker confirmed a report by the Wall Street
Journal. A source familiar with the automaker's plans said GM's
marketing executives decided Facebook's ads had little impact on
consumers.
GM said it will still have Facebook pages marketing its
vehicles, but it will drop use of paid ads. Anyone can create a
Facebook page at no cost. GM pays no fee to Facebook for its
pages, which allow the automaker to reach consumers directly.
"We regularly review our overall media spend and make
adjustments as needed...it's not unusual for us to move our
spending around various media outlets - especially with the
growth of multiple social and digital media outlets," GM said in
a statement.
"In terms of Facebook specifically, while we currently do
not plan to continue with advertising, we remain committed to an
aggressive content strategy through all of our products and
brands, as it continues to be a very effective tool for engaging
with our customers," GM said.
GM spends about $40 million on its Facebook presence, but
only about $10 million of that is paid to Facebook for
advertising. The rest covers the creation of content and the
agencies involved, The Journal said.
GM, the country's third largest advertiser behind Procter &
Gamble Co and AT&T Inc, spent $1.11 billion on U.S.
ads last year, according to Kantar Media, an ad-tracking firm
owned by WPP PLC. About $271 million of GM's total ad spend last
year was for online display and search ads excluding Facebook
advertising.
Facebook Inc, founded eight years ago by Mark
Zuckerberg in a Harvard dorm room, is expected to start trading
on the Nasdaq on Friday. The world's No. 1 social networking
site raised its price range on Tuesday, potentially giving the
company a valuation of more than $100 billion.