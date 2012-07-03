* Facebook not pushing for GM's immediate return-source
* Top GM, Facebook executives have communicated since GM
dropped ads
By Ben Klayman and Gerry Shih
DETROIT/SAN FRANCISO, July 3 General Motors Co
and Facebook Inc are discussing the return of the
U.S. automaker as a paid advertiser almost two months after GM
said it would stop running ads on the social networking website,
sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.
Although the two companies remain far from reaching an
agreement, Facebook executives have assiduously courted the
world's largest carmaker. One source said Facebook was not
pushing for GM's immediate return, but offered to provide data
showing the effectiveness of the website's paid ads.
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg sent GM
Chief Executive Dan Akerson an e-mail urging the company to
reconsider its decision shortly after the third-largest U.S.
advertiser pulled its ads in May, a move that undermined
confidence in Facebook on the eve of its highly-anticipated
initial public offering, according to sources who were not
permitted to speak publicly because the talks are ongoing.
At a global advertising conference in Cannes, France, last
month, Facebook global sales head Carolyn Everson sought out
GM's global marketing chief Joel Ewanick to continue
face-to-face talks, leaving open the option of GM returning to
the fold, sources said. Facebook offered the same information it
provides to all of its big advertisers, but did not offer any
concessions.
GM and Facebook declined comment. The news was earlier
reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Three days before Facebook's May 18 IPO GM said it was
dropping paid ads on the website because they had little impact
on consumers.
The decision by the carmaker, which spent $10 million on
Facebook in 2011, was the first highly visible crack in
Facebook's strategy and underscored doubts about whether
advertising on Facebook works better than traditional
media.
GM emphasized at the time that it would retain its Facebook
pages, for which it paid no fees, to market its cars and trucks.
People familiar with a meeting that took place before GM's
announcement in May said Facebook officials failed to convince
GM's top marketing executives of the value of Facebook's paid
ads.
GM, which ranks behind Procter & Gamble Co and AT&T
Inc in advertising spending, spent $1.1 billion on U.S.
ads last year, according to ad-tracking firm Kantar Media.
Overall, GM's spending on advertising rose 5.2 percent last year
to $4.48 billion, according to the automaker's annual report.
It spent about $271 million on online display and search ads
excluding Facebook advertising, Kantar said.
GM previously said it spends about $40 million on its
Facebook presence, but only about $10 million of that was paid
to Facebook for advertising. The remaining budget covers the
creation of content and the advertising and media agencies
involved, the newspaper said.
GM also announced in May it would not advertise in next
year's Super Bowl because it was too expensive. Ewanick has led
a consolidation of GM's ad agencies globally that is expected to
save the Detroit company $2 billion over five years.