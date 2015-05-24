May 23 As part of his quest for a mega merger,
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne sent an email to General Motors Co Chief
Executive Officer Mary Barra in March suggesting combining the
automakers but was rebuffed, the New York Times reported on
Saturday.
Quoting two people with knowledge of the email, the Times
said it detailed how global carmakers needed to consolidate to
save money and suggested a merged GM and Fiat Chrysler would cut
billions of dollars in costs and create an automotive giant.
Reuters first reported on April 13 that Marchionne, who
leads the world's seventh-largest carmaker, was contemplating a
super merger, possibly in the United States, to plug his
company's weaknesses and cement his legacy before stepping down
in early 2019.
The New York Times said the idea of a merger did not
interest Barra or any other G.M. executives.
"Instead, Mr. Marchionne's request for a meeting on the
subject was flatly turned down," the Times reported, citing
people with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
At the end of April, Marchionne publicly made a plea for
shrinking the number of players in the global auto industry as
his company reported lower-than-expected first-quarter results.
Barra said on May 4 she had not held talks with Marchionne
and that GM would continue to follow its own plan regarding
investing in product development.
During his presentation on April 29, Marchionne said that if
traditional automakers ignored his call, he might discuss a deal
with Silicon Valley companies, including Google Inc or
Apple Inc, that are looking at ways to offer
alternatives to traditional cars or car ownership.
Marchionne said on May 9 while in Canada that he had met
with the heads of Tesla Motors Inc and Apple Inc during
a recent trip to California but declined to elaborate.
Analysts have speculated Google or Apple could turn to an
existing automaker or supplier to assemble vehicles as a
contractor.
Fiat Chrysler has one of the highest debt levels in the
industry and barely breaks even in Europe. Analysts say it is
expected to burn cash for years to revamp its neglected Alfa
Romeo brand, and may struggle to find a partner.
