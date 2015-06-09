By Joseph White
| DETROIT, June 9
DETROIT, June 9 General Motors Co Chief
Executive Officer Mary Barra said on Tuesday that Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV CEO Sergio Marchionne sent an email
proposing a potential merger, and that GM's board gave "strong
support" to her strategy of going it alone.
Marchionne has been conducting a campaign to persuade rivals
and investors that the auto industry needs another round of
consolidation.
Marchionne's proposal was "very much vetted with management
and our board, and after we reviewed that we are committed to
our planand we have strong support," Barra said during a
briefing for media ahead of the automaker's annual meeting.
In comments late last month, Marchionne and FCA Chairman
John Elkann said they had reached out to rivals, particularly
GM.
Marchionne is reaching out to hedge funds and activist
investors to help persuade General Motors Co to agree to a
merger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Marchionne has said automakers should collaborate to achieve
greater economies of scale as they develop new vehicles and
technologies required to comply with tougher emissions mandates
in the major global vehicle markets.
Elkann, responding to a question about whether FCA would
consider a hostile bid for GM, said the company would "act with
determination if there are the prerequisites to do something
that makes sense", without giving any details. [ID:
nL5N0YK320]
Barra, in her remarks, didn't respond directly to the
overtures from FCA, but made it clear she's not interested in a
combination.
"We are merging with ourselves," Barra said, a reference to
years of effort by GM executives to consolidate overlapping,
duplicative engines, transmissions and vehicles in the company's
global model lineup.
"We're focused on our plan," Barra said. "We have scale. We
have leveraged the approproiate opportunties."
On a separate issue, Barra said GM has "cooperated fully"
with a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the company's
more than decade of delay in recalling vehicles equipped with
defective ignition switches. The switches could slip out of the
run position inadvertently, cutting power to airbags, steering
and other systems. A compensation fund set up by GM has made
payments in connection with 111 deaths linked to the defects.
Barra didn't comment in detail on a report Tuesday by the
Wall Street Journal that the Justice Department is considering
wire fraud charges against GM. Any settlement of the case would
be on the Justice Department's timeline, Barra said.
"Anything beyond that is pure speculation and does no none
any good," Barra said.
(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)