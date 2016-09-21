Sept 21 General Motors Co on Wednesday affirmed its forecast for 2016 profit of up to $6.00 per share and said it expected to exceed its cost-savings target of $5.5 billion by 2018 as the automaker unveiled a new effort to convince investors of its value.

GM said it cut costs by $3.1 billion in the first half, "more than offsetting incremental investments" in engineering and technology, including more than $1 billion spent on ride-sharing and vehicle automation. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)