PARIS May 9 General Motors put its
gearbox plant in Strasbourg, France, up for sale for a second
time in four years, pledging to seek bidders to keep the factory
running.
The Detroit-based automaker, which announced an alliance
with France's PSA Peugeot Citroen in February, said on
Wednesday it had hired Barclays to manage the sale of the
facility in eastern France, where it employs 1,000 workers.
"The company intends to pursue potential buyers that will
continue operations with the existing workforce, supply base and
customers," GM said in a statement.
GM last attempted to sell the plant, which makes automatic
transmissions for its own brands and for BMW, at the
onset of the financial crisis in 2008.
The U.S. automaker bought the plant back for one euro in
2010, the year following its own brief bankruptcy, after the
company charged with liquidating GM assets failed to find a
buyer.
Under the terms of the buyback, workers agreed to
concessions including a two-year wage freeze and reduced annual
leave in return for job guarantees.
"There are commitments in place to continue manufacturing
the transmissions for the next several years," GM spokesman Jim
Cain said on Wednesday.
The GM Strasbourg plant last year produced 280,000 six-speed
transmissions, mainly for vehicle assembly outside Europe, the
company said. GM models supplied by the plant include the
Cadillac CTS and Chevrolet Camaro.
The Strasbourg sale decision is "definitely not" linked to
the new alliance with Peugeot, Cain said. The French automaker
declined to comment on alliance plans.
Engineers from both companies are laying plans for joint
development and production of future vehicles and technologies
under the agreement announced on Feb. 29, which saw GM acquire a
7 percent stake in Europe's second-biggest automaker the
following month.