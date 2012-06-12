* GM Europe lost $747 mln in 2011
* Company has not talked with UAW on pension liability
* US Treasury should outline plan to exit GM stake-CNBC
By Ben Klayman and Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, June 12 General Motors Co's
chief executive said on Tuesday the U.S. automaker was in
"constructive" talks with unions in Germany about its plants
there, but declined to address the fate of a factory many
analysts expect will eventually be closed.
"We are in discussions with our German unions and others
throughout Europe," CEO Dan Akerson told reporters before GM's
annual shareholders meeting in Detroit. "They're constructive,
they're professional, and it's our hope and expectation that
we'll come to some sort of mutual understanding."
Akerson declined to address whether the future of a plant in
Bochum, Germany, will be discussed at the GM board meeting later
Tuesday, but told shareholders that actions in Europe would
include "removing capacity when and where we can." When asked
whether the talks with unions would cover Bochum's future,
Akerson said they relate to all GM's European plants.
GM is hosting its second annual meeting since emerging from
bankruptcy in 2009 and going public in late 2010. The largest
U.S. automaker is facing an increasingly difficult environment
in Europe, where demand has drastically declined during the
region's financial crisis.
Akerson said Europe - where it has lost money the last 12
years - is the company's most important issue. "We have to fix
Europe or at least get it to where it isn't draining the
corporate coffers," he said.
In New York on Tuesday, Nissan and Renault
CEO Carlos Ghosn said the companies expect "three to
four more years of stagnation" in the European auto business and
was "planning for the worst."
GM's Europe business posted a first-quarter loss of $256
million.
In late February, GM announced an alliance with French
automaker Peugeot Citroen SA in hopes of reversing
years of losses at its Opel unit. But many analysts have
questioned the benefits of this alliance.
Akerson said in March it may be two years before the
European division is profitable again as the continent sheds
overcapacity. He believes the overall industry has an excess of
seven to 10 car plants in the region.
Analysts expect GM to disclose more details about its plan
to turn around the Europe business at Opel's June 28 board
meeting in Ruesselsheim, Germany.
Investors have been focused on the turnaround at Opel, which
GM opted to keep in 2009 after halting a planned sale.
In November, Akerson signaled his growing impatience by
naming Vice Chairman Steve Girsky to head the supervisory board
at Opel. The unit posted a $747 million loss last year.
Speculation that the Bochum plant would close intensified
after GM said last month it would halt Astra production at
Opel's main plant in Ruesselsheim, with the car to be made only
in Britain's Ellesmere Port and Gliwice in Poland.
GM executives have refused to promise workers in Bochum
their jobs would be safe after the company's current labor deal
with German union IG Metall expires at the end of 2014.
Bochum directly employs more than 3,000, and unions have
said many more workers at suppliers and other businesses depend
on that plant.
PENSION LIABILITY IS KEY
Akerson also said Tuesday that addressing the company's
pension liabilities was key. Earlier this month, the company
said it would remove $26 billion, or nearly one-quarter, of its
U.S. pension liabilities by offering pension buyouts to some
white-collar retirees and shifting responsibility for the plans
to a unit of Prudential Inc.
He said GM was not talking to the United Auto Workers (UAW)
union about shifting pension liabilities from U.S. hourly
retirees to a third party like Prudential, but added he was open
to that possibility.
"I'm not saying we're going to do it, but it's certainly
something that we would consider if the opportunity arose," he
said.
During contract talks last fall with the UAW, GM won an
agreement from the American union to discuss ways to lower the
automaker's pension risk. Pension payments to retirees
represented by the UAW represent the bulk of GM's pension
liabilities.
Akerson told CNBC before the annual meeting the U.S.
Treasury, which still owns about 27 percent of GM's diluted
shares, should outline a plan to unload the stake that does not
hurt the company's share price.
He previously said while it was not up to him, an ideal
outcome would be for the U.S. government to sell off its stake
steadily over 10 quarters.
The U.S. Treasury acquired GM shares as part of the $50
billion taxpayer bailout of the automaker in its bankruptcy. GM
stock has fallen to about $22 from its IPO price of $33.
U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has
touted the auto sector bailout as one of his major
accomplishments, seeking to draw a contrast with Republican
White House contender Mitt Romney, who opposed it.