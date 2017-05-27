May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday
that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has
recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors
proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge
fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.
The advice from ISS is a setback for Greenlight and its
manager David Einhorn. They have said GM shares are undervalued
and would be more attractive if the company divided its common
stock into shares that pay a dividend and shares that would
reflect the automaker's growth potential.
Greenlight also has proposed a slate of three candidates for
GM's board of directors.
On Friday, advisory firm Glass Lewis also advised against
Greenlight's nominees for the automaker's board and its share
split plan.
