May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday
that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has
recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors
proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge
fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.
The advice from ISS is a setback for Greenlight and its
manager David Einhorn. They have argued that GM shares are
undervalued and would be more attractive if the company divided
its common stock into shares that pay a dividend and shares that
would reflect the automaker's growth potential.
GM shares closed Friday at $33.07, just seven cents above
the 2010 initial public offering price for shares issued
following the automaker's federally funded bankruptcy.
A representative for Greenlight wasn't immediately available
for comment.
Greenlight also has proposed a slate of three candidates for
GM's board of directors. They are Leo Hindery Jr., a veteran
telecommunications industry executive, Greenlight executive
Vinit Sethi, and William N. Thorndike Jr., managing director of
Housatonic Partners, a private equity firm.
On Friday, advisory firm Glass Lewis also advised against
Greenlight's nominees for the automaker's board and its plan for
restructuring GM's shares.
Glass Lewis and ISS have agreed with GM management's view
that Greenlight's plan to restructure the company's common stock
creates risks that outweigh its potential benefits.
According to GM, ISS said Greenlight had not made "a
compelling case that change at the board level focusing on the
implementation of its proposal is warranted.”
GM's annual meeting is June 6 in Detroit.
