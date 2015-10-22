DETROIT Oct 22 General Motors Co said on
Thursday it is adding a second shift at its Detroit-Hamtramck
plant, just as the United Auto Workers union is set to decide
whether to enter focused labor talks with GM or Ford Motor Co
.
The second shift, to start in early 2016, will add 1,200
workers at the plant, which will then have 2,800 workers, GM
said.
The UAW later Thursday is expected to confirm that Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles workers overwhelmingly
ratified a new four-year contract, which means the union will
then look to either GM or Ford to agree to the next labor pact.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)