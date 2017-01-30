TOKYO Jan 30 Honda Motor Co Ltd and
General Motors Co (GM) will jointly produce hydrogen fuel
cell power systems in the United States from around 2020, to cut
costs and ramp up output in the hope of increasing take-up of
the zero-emission cars.
The pair on Monday said they will invest $85 million to add
a production line at a GM battery plant in Brownstown, Michigan,
and create 100 jobs.
Their U.S. investment plan is the latest this month from the
auto industry after President Donald Trump urged car makers to
raise production in the United States and vowed to cut
regulations and taxes to make the U.S. more business friendly.
It also comes soon after Trump promised to dismantle U.S.
environmental regulations, which may loosen requirements for
lower-emission vehicle development and curb green car demand.
Honda on Monday said fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) remained
central to new-energy cars making up two-thirds of its line-up
by 2030 from around 5 percent now, driven by U.S. sales.
"The United States is where demand for fuel cell vehicles is
going to be among the highest so we've decided to consolidate
our manufacturing operations into one location there," Honda
spokesman Teruhiko Tatebe said at a joint news briefing in
Tokyo.
"Both GM and Honda have our respective missions to develop
clean energy sources, and we plan to continue these regardless
of the political situation."
Honda is among a handful of automakers to develop FCVs,
which combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity and
emit only water. But limited fuelling infrastructure has subdued
demand while in the U.S., low petrol prices have pushed consumer
preference toward sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks.
Honda has produced just 118 of its Clarity Fuel Cell cars
since its U.S. and Japan launch last year at a relatively high
price of 7.66 million yen ($66,795).
Honda makes that vehicle's components in Japan but on Monday
said it would eventually shift production of fuel cell power
systems to the U.S. to cut costs. It said it had not decided
whether to continue assembling FCVs at home in the longer term.
At GM, research into hydrogen as a fuel stretches as far
back as the mid-1960s with a modified Chevrolet Corvair.
As part of a development partnership forged in 2013, the
latest agreement will see GM and Honda each hold 50 percent of
newly formed Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC. Their future
FCVs will share the same power system from around 2020, but they
declined to comment on any plans for jointly developed vehicles.
($1 = 114.6800 yen)
