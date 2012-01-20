By Deepa Seetharaman and Chang-Ran Kim
DETROIT/TOKYO Jan 20 General Motors Co
regained its title as the world's top-selling automaker
from Japanese rival Toyota Motor Corp in 2011, but the
U.S. company faces a challenge to stay on top this year as
Toyota rebuilds its disaster-struck business.
GM, bouncing back from bankruptcy less than three years ago,
said on Thursday it sold 9.026 million vehicles globally last
year, up 7.6 percent from 2010, with its Chevrolet brand setting
a sales record of 4.76 million vehicles.
The Detroit-based automaker's return to the top slot comes
after its 2009 taxpayer-funded bankruptcy restructuring allowed
it to cut its spiralling legacy costs.
It also comes as Toyota's sales fell an estimated 6 percent
in 2011 to 7.9 million vehicles, hit by severe production cuts
following an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis in Japan and
deadly floods in Thailand.
The Japanese automaker is ramping up production to rebuild
depleted inventory and will add output capacity in emerging
markets such as Brazil and China this year. But analysts said it
also faced stiffer competition as rivals step up their game.
"Toyota's biggest problem is that even without the natural
disasters, its sales weren't exactly growing," JP Morgan auto
analyst Kohei Takahashi said.
"The ranking is not that important, but they need a
convincing strategy to boost their sales," he said, adding that
Toyota was behind rivals such as Nissan Motor Co in
rolling out small cars for emerging markets.
Toyota has lagged the sharper sales growth at rivals such as
Nissan and Hyundai Motor Co because of a relatively
slow push into emerging markets as it scrambled to meet runaway
demand in mature markets in the past decade.
In a bid to catch up, Toyota is adding factories in Brazil,
China, Thailand and elsewhere, aiming to sell half its cars in
emerging markets by 2015, up from around 40 percent now.
BUMPS IN THE ROAD
Toyota's 2011 worldwide sales tally included listed
subsidiaries Daihatsu Motors Co and Hino Motors Ltd
, and it put the carmaker behind Volkswagen AG
, which sold 8.16 million vehicles last year.
It also just trailed the 8.03 million sold by Renault SA
and partner Nissan, though this number includes the
638,000 cars sold by Russia's AvtoVAZ, in which the
French car maker owns a minority 25 percent.
Excluding AvtoVAZ, Toyota remained ahead.
Toyota gave no forecast for this year for the group, but
said it expected parent-only sales to jump 20 percent to a
record 8.48 million vehicles in 2012. Daihatsu and Hino sold
around 850,000 vehicles combined in 2011.
Toyota, due to publish its final sales tally for 2011 later
this month, was once the envy of the auto industry.
It has had a torrid couple of years: a quality crisis that
triggered the recall of more than 10 million vehicles globally,
a tarnished image and a subsequent slide in sales.
Just as it was recovering from that, the March 11 quake and
tsunami devastated Japan's northeastern coastline, forcing it
and other domestic automakers to scale back output for months.
And in October, damage to suppliers from Thailand's floods
delivered a further setback to their recovery.
On top of that, a strong yen is hurting profits on vehicles
shipped from Japan and has prompted it to look at turning its
North American operations into a big exporter.
South Korean sister carmakers Hyundai Motor Co
and its 34 percent owned Kia Motors Corp racked up
total sales of 6.53 million last year.