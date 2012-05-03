DETROIT May 3 General Motors Co reported
a stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit on strong demand
in North America and a smaller-than-expected loss in its
troubled European operations.
Excluding one-time items related to the impairment of
goodwill primarily in Europe, the No. 1 U.S. automaker reported
a profit of 93 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, expected GM to earn 85 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $1 billion, or 60 cents a share, from
$3.15 billion, or $1.77 a share, in the same quarter a year
earlier.
Revenue for the quarter was $37.8 billion, up 4.4 percent
from $36.2 billion a year ago.