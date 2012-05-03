* GM EPS ex items 93 cents vs Street view 85 cents
* GM sees 'patchy' improvement in U.S. economy
* N. American outlook disappoints
* Shares down 2.3 percent
By Ben Klayman and Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, May 3 General Motors Co offered
investors a disappointing outlook for the upcoming six months in
North America, raising questions about the U.S. economy's
recovery and sending its shares down 2.3 percent.
While the world's largest automaker posted a first-quarter
profit that surpassed forecasts, the outlook for its core market
fell short of expectations. GM's results echoed those of smaller
rival Ford Motor Co, which last week also posted a
stronger-than-expected profit, but offered a disappointing
forecast.
GM's North American results in the first quarter were also
shy of Wall Street's expectations.
"Economic growth may be moderating to some degree," said
Josef Schuster, president of iPox Schuster, which owns GM
shares. "It's going to hit GM in terms of sales and revenue
outlook."
GM executives said the U.S. economy was getting better, but
in fits and starts.
"We're clearly seeing some improvement in the economy,"
Chief Financial Officer Dan Ammann told reporters on Thursday.
"It's a modest underlying improvement, but it's patchy and it
won't necessarily all go in a straight line."
GM said it expected its core North American results in the
second and third quarters to largely match the first quarter due
to scheduled downtime at its large truck plants. Citi analyst
Itay Michaeli said the outlook implied adjusted earnings in
North America in the first nine months of $5.1 billion, well
short of the $5.6 billion he was expecting.
FIGHT FOR SALES
Edward Jones analyst Matt Collins said U.S. demand should
continue to rebound as long as unemployment keeps falling and
housing recovers, but pressure on the industry will only grow.
"Unfortunately for GM and Ford, the competition is as tough
as ever," he said. "Everybody wants a bigger piece of the U.S.
market so they'll have to fight for every sale."
GM's first quarter benefited from $800 million in higher
vehicle pricing and lower consumer incentives, half of which
came in North America. Last year, GM offered heavy consumer
incentives to drive sales in the U.S. market, something it did
not do this year.
North America has been driving results for much of the
industry this quarter, three years after faltering sales in the
U.S. market led GM and Chrysler Group LLC to file for
government-funded bankruptcy.
Parts maker Lear Corp on Thursday posted a
stronger-than-expected profit due to North American demand. Last
week Ford posted a profit of $1.4 billion, also on better
demand.
Excluding one-time items mostly related to pension
accounting in Europe, GM reported a profit of 93 cents per
share. Analysts, on average, expected 85 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $1 billion, or 60 cents a share, from
$3.15 billion, or $1.77 a share, in the same quarter a year
earlier. Last year's quarter included a one-time gain of $1.5
billion related to the sale of stakes in Delphi and Ally.
Revenue rose 4.4 percent to $37.8 billion, ahead of the
$37.59 billion analysts had expected.
GM's North American unit saw earnings jump 35 percent to
$1.69 billion, but that missed Wall Street's forecasts.
While profits rose, GM's share of the North American sales
market fell to 16.7 percent from 18.3 percent last year. GM and
Ford have both said they were willing to forfeit market share to
maintain profits. By maintaining higher vehicle prices, the
world's largest automaker improves resale values, making its
vehicles more attractive to buyers.
However, analysts said results for the Detroit company's
three international units topped expectations.
OPEL: A WORK IN PROGRESS
Europe, which has struggled to return to profitability,
posted a loss of $256 million. However, the loss was smaller
than analysts had expected and an improvement from the previous
quarter's $562 million loss.
"Europe remains a work in progress," GM Chief Executive Dan
Akerson said. He said he hopes more details will be provided
about a turnaround plan for GM's Opel unit in Europe in the next
few months.
Ammann said GM has been aggressively cutting costs in
Europe. In a letter to employees, Opel chief Karl-Friedrich
Stracke said GM had topped plans for cost cuts in raw materials
in the quarter.
Investors have been focused on the turnaround at Opel, which
GM opted to keep in 2009 after stopping a planned sale.
In November, Akerson signaled his growing impatience by
naming Vice Chairman Steve Girsky to head the supervisory board
at Opel, which posted a $747 million loss last year. Girsky said
last month he believes the weak European auto market has
bottomed out.
Opel's 20-member advisory board has been exploring ways to
cut costs, including taking a 7 percent stake in PSA Peugeot
Citroen and forming an alliance with the French automaker to
help find more than $2 billion in annual cost savings.
Speculation also has centered on the possibility of plant
closures at Opel, something worker unions have vowed to resist.
GM's international operations, which includes China, saw
profits slide about 10 percent from last year to $529 million.
In South America, GM returned to a profit of $83 million
after a loss of $225 million the previous quarter as it has
begun rolling out new vehicles there. It had a similar profit in
the same quarter last year.
Akerson warned, however, that challenges remain in the
region and earnings there will be volatile from quarter to
quarter this year. Girsky said last month GM will reverse 2011
losses in South America and turn a profit this year.
GM ended the quarter with total automotive liquidity of
$37.3 billion, largely unchanged with the end of 2011.
GM's stock fell 2.3 percent, or 53 cents, to $22.40 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.