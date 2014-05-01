May 1 (Reuters) -

* GM dealers delivered 254,076 vehicles in U.S. in April, total sales were up 7 percent

* GM fleet sales were up 5 percent and retail sales were up 8 percent

* GM says 2014 estimate of U.S. SAAR for light vehicle sales in 15.5 million range

* GM Says Inventory For All Vehicles At April end 825,805 units versus 815,492 units at March-end

* GM estimates seasonally adjusted annual selling rate for light vehicles of 16.1 million range in April Further company coverage: