NEW DELHI General Motors Co(GM.N) plans to launch 40 new cars in India and in other international markets excluding China, north America and Europe, Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday.

The U.S. carmaker "sees a lot of opportunities in India from a market perspective," Barra told reporters in the Indian capital. The company has started exporting cars from India to Chile, she added.

