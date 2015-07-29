July 29 General Motors :

* General motors to invest $1 bln in India * GM says investment expected to create 12,000 jobs for co, suppliers in India * GM exec says to launch 10 new locally manufactured vehicles in India in next 5 years * GM exec says investment to increase Talegaon plant capacity to 220,000 vehicles by 2025 from 130,000 * GM exec says aims to double market share in India by 2020; 2014 share at 1.8 pct * GM exec says to stop production at one of two plants in India by mid-2016 to rationalise operations * GM says more than 30 pct of annual vehicle production at Talegaon plant for exports * GM exec says investment to make India a global export hub for emerging markets

