India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
General Motors (GM.N) said it was voluntarily recalling 114,000 Chevrolet Tavera sport-utility vehicles, manufactured between 2005 and 2013, in India to address issues relating to emission standards and other regulatory specifications.
The company said it had halted production and sale of the Tavera BS3 model last month and of the Tavera BS4 on July 2. It was awaiting regulatory approval for its proposed solution, it added.
It said the issues were not related to safety.
GM sold around 20,500 Tavera SUVs in India in the financial year ended March 2013, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
Wall Street fell on Monday, dragged down by financial shares, but rebounded from steeper initial losses as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.