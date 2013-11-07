Employees work on the Chevrolet Tavera compact MPV assembly line inside a plant of General Motors India Ltd. at Halol, east of Ahmedabad, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI General Motors Co's(GM.N) recall of 114,000 Chevrolet Tavera sport-utility vehicles in India will be overseen by a government panel, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said late Wednesday.

GM recalled the vehicles in July citing issues related to emissions standards and other regulatory specifications.

The U.S. automaker fired several employees after an internal probe into the recall uncovered "violations of company policy."

Last month, a separate government panel investigating the recall said GM flouted testing regulations, according to a senior government official who had seen the panel's report.

