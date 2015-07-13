NEW DELHI, July 13 General Motors Co will
recall 155,000 vehicles in India, its largest such exercise to
date in the country, in order to fix wiring problems linked to a
remote keyless entry accessory.
The recall, also one of India's biggest, follows a move in
2013 to recall 114,000 Tavera sports utility vehicles. That
recall aimed to address issues relating to emission standards
and other regulatory specifications.
GM India said in a statement on Monday that it would recall
Chevrolet Spark and Beat hatchbacks and Enjoy multi-purpose
vehicles manufactured between 2007 and 2014 that are fitted with
the accessory, a gadget which allows owners to open their cars
without a traditional, mechanical key.
"The remote keyless entry accessory meets all the relevant
regulatory standards; however, GM India has been made aware of
some isolated cases where certain Chevrolet Spark, Beat and
Enjoy vehicles were fitted with a faulty accessory," the company
said in a statement.
An official at the company added that GM had found a
potential wiring fault that could make the accessory malfunction
and lock customers out.
GM India has asked customers facing problems with their
remote keyless entry accessory to go to their Chevrolet dealer.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Christopher Cushing)