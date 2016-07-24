By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, July 24
NEW DELHI, July 24 General Motors is
re-evaluating its planned $1 billion investment in India and has
put on hold moves to bring a new car platform to India as it
re-assesses its strategy in the country, according to company
officials.
The rethink comes as GM's India sales have fallen nearly 40
percent in the year to end-March, and its share of the domestic
passenger vehicle market is now below 1 percent. Sagging sales
and a regulatory crackdown on diesel-powered vehicles are now
forcing GM to redraw plans.
In 2015, the U.S. automaker had committed to investing $1
billion in India to boost its domestic market share and make the
country a global export hub by improving its manufacturing base
and launching strategic products.
"The billion dollars was committed based on a certain
product portfolio," Jack Uppal, vice president, marketing at GM
India told Reuters. "As the product program could change, the
amounts that are required to invest would also change."
GM's original $1 billion plan included, among other things,
the launch of a multi-purpose vehicle Spin and a new modular
platform, designed to build low-cost cars for emerging markets.
"We are conducting a full review of our future product
program in India," Swati Bhattacharya, a spokeswoman at GM India
told Reuters in an emailed statement. "As a result, we are also
putting on hold future investment in our all-new vehicle family
in India until we firm our product portfolio plan."
The new platform would have helped GM price cars
competitively in a market like India where buyers prefer
low-cost cars and which is dominated by Maruti Suzuki India
and Hyundai Motor.
Instead of launching the Spin MPV, GM is focused on bringing
a compact SUV to India soon, said Uppal, adding GM still plans
to launch small cars like the Beat Activ hatchback and Essentia
compact sedan in 2017, as it attempts to bolster sales.
GM is not the only foreign automaker battling to crack
India's passenger car market forecast to be the world's No 3 by
2020. Volkswagen, Nissan and others have
struggled to significantly raise market share in the price
sensitive Indian market.
GM's looming change in its India strategy follows a series
of restructurings and reviews it has undertaken across Asia
Pacific.
Last year, GM said it was shuttering a key assembly plant in
Indonesia, and ceasing production of its Chevrolet Sonic car in
Thailand, as it moved to focus more on SUVs and pickups in
Southeast Asia.
GM last week also said that it and Isuzu Motor have agreed
to end a tie-up in Asia.
(Additional reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing
