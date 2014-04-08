(Updates to add GM comment)
April 8 General Motors Co is expected to
announce on Tuesday a $450 million investment plan in two of its
Michigan plants to bolster its electric car research and
production capabilities, the Detroit News reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The investment is expected to add 1,400 jobs and it will be
divided between GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant and
Brownstown township battery assembly facility in Michigan, the
newspaper said. (link.reuters.com/ver38v)
"GM has nothing to offer on this," company spokesman Alan
Adler told Reuters in an email reply.
GM's head of manufacturing for North America will be
speaking at an Automotive Press Association lunch on Tuesday, he
said.
In December, the company announced a $121 million investment
plan to strengthen its logistics at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant
that makes the plug-in hybrid Volt.
General Motors has been struggling to increase the sales of
its electric car Volt which registered a 57 percent drop last
year.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)