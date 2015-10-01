MILFORD Mich. Oct 1 General Motors Co is developing a "heightened partnership" with vision technology supplier Mobileye NV as part of a broader effort to speed development of autonomous cars, the automaker's global product development chief told investors Thursday.

"We are in very detailed discussions with various potential partners" to speed development of autonomous driving systems, Mark Reuss told investors and analysts.

Using partnerships with non-automotive companies, GM can develop technology related to enable production of self-driving cars more quickly, Reuss said. (Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Nick Zieminski)