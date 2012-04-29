TOKYO, April 29 General Motors Co will
begin talks about taking an around 10 percent stake in Isuzu
Motors Ltd, as the two carmakers look to jointly sell
commercial vehicles in Asia and in Central and South America,
the Nikkei business daily said on Sunday.
If realised, the deal would revive a 35-year capital
alliance that was scrapped during GM's 2006 restructuring. It
may also prompt Toyota Motor Corp to sell its 5.9
percent stake in the Japanese truck maker because the GM link-up
would compete with its own established markets in Asia.
Isuzu will end capital tie-up talks with Volkswagen
, although it will continue negotiations on supplying
pickup trucks to Volkswagen in Thailand, the paper said.
Isuzu could not be immediately reached for comment.
The two automakers are expected to start negotiations in
early May and are working on a meeting between Isuzu President
Susumu Hosoi and Dan Akerson, GM's CEO, to sign an agreement
this summer, the paper said.
The two are considering jointly developing pickup trucks
and joint production and distribution facilities in Southeast
Asia, the paper said.
A ten percent stake would make GM the largest shareholder in
Isuzu, passing trading house Mitsubishi Corp, which
holds a 9.2 percent stake. The two could agreed to talk about
lifting GM's stake size in the future, the paper said.
But Isuzu may shy away from a stake sale to preserve its
independence in management and development, the paper said.