* No possibility of equity tie-up at present-Isuzu spokesman
* Pickup truck business deal to be reached in late-Jan:
Nikkei
* Isuzu shares up 3.6 pct, outperforms Nikkei index
DETROIT/TOKYO, Jan 10 General Motors Co
and Japan's Isuzu Motors Ltd will look at jointly
developing a next-generation pickup truck, the automakers said,
a move that could help cut costs and lessen the burden of
technology development.
The companies said in separate statements that they had
signed a memorandum of understanding to start negotiations, but
both declined to outline the timing of the talks or any other
aspect of the potential deal.
Japan's Nikkei business daily reported that the deal, which
will also include co-management of their pickup truck business,
would be formalized late this month in a meeting between Isuzu
President Susumu Hosoi and GM CEO Dan Akerson.
The newspaper also said the two companies will continue
talks on the possibility of GM once again taking a stake in
Isuzu, but an Isuzu spokesman dismissed the suggestion of
capital ties.
"Currently, there is no possibility of an capital tie-up,"
the spokesman said. A GM spokesman declined to comment.
GM is seen as eager to tap Isuzu's strength in Southeast
Asian markets and its diesel technology, while a deal for Isuzu
means it could share the burden of developing technologies.
"Because the cost burden is big for Isuzu to develop
engines, it probably sees it necessary to cooperate with
someone, though it does not need a capital tie-up," said Kei
Nihonyanagi, an autos analyst at Barclays Securities in Japan.
"By being able to sell engines to GM, Isuzu would be able to
recover its investment easier."
The largest U.S. automaker first took a stake in Isuzu in
1971 and at one point owned as much as 49 percent of the
Japanese truck maker before selling the holding down. In 2006,
GM sold its remaining 7.9 percent stake for $300 million.
The companies, which worked together on trucks such as the
GM Chevrolet Colorado mid-size pickup, sold as the i-Series by
Isuzu, still cooperate in some areas. They jointly developed the
updated Isuzu D-Max in 2011 and collaborate in sales in Latin
America and South Africa.
Isuzu's top shareholders are trading houses Mitsubishi Corp
and Itochu Corp, with 9.2 percent and 8.0
percent, respectively. Toyota Motor Corp also owns a
5.9 percent stake.
Shares in Isuzu rose 3.6 percent in morning trade in Tokyo
on Thursday, outperforming the Nikkei index that rose 0.7
percent.