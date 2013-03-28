By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, March 28
will produce its next-generation electric cars in South Korea,
the head of its South Korean unit told Reuters on Thursday, as
the U.S. carmaker tries to revive momentum for the stalling
vehicle technology.
Sergio Rocha, CEO of GM Korea, gave no time frame for the
launch of the new vehicles, but said they would be slightly
bigger than the Spark small car and use a thoroughly new design,
unlike the Spark EV which was based on an existing gasoline
engine model.
GM will continue working with South Korea's LG Chem Ltd
to supply batteries for its second generation of
electric vehicles, which will be produced at GM's plant in
Bupyeong, near Seoul, he added.
"This (next-generation electric) car has a lot of
similarities with the products we produce today in Bupyeong,"
Rocha said in the interview, on the sidelines of the Seoul auto
show.
GM Korea, which makes more than 40 percent of GM's
Chevrolet-branded vehicles and specialises in developing small
cars for the U.S. company, produces the Aveo, Trax, Captiva and
Malibu at its Bupyeong plant.
Electric vehicles such as GM's Volt and Nissan Motor Co's
Leaf are struggling to gain traction, hobbled by
limited driving range, a lack of charging infrastructure and
high prices.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson said early this month that
the U.S. automaker was developing new EVs, including one with a
100-mile range and another with a 200-mile range.
GM Korea started production of its current generation of
Spark EVs in Korea this month for export to the U.S. market and
plans to begin selling it in South Korea and Europe in the
second half of the year.
LG Chem makes the lithium-ion batteries for GM's electric
vehicles, which are produced in Korea and the United States.