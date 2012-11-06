SEOUL Nov 6 General Motors Co said it
would not build its next-generation Chevrolet Cruze small car in
South Korea, raising the possibility that it might shift the
assembly to Europe to help boost efficiency at its money-losing
unit there.
A GM Korea spokesman confirmed statements on Tuesday by
local labor union officials that the revamped Cruze will not be
built on South Korea, but did not provide further details.
GM Korea head Sergio Rocha recently disclosed the decision
to the company's South Korean union, said union spokesman Choi
Jong-hak. Rocha said the new model would be built in five
regions, including Europe, the United States and China,
according to Choi.
Besides South Korea, GM builds the Cruze in the United
States, China and Brazil, as well as in smaller numbers in
several other countries, including Russia, for local markets.
The decision is part of the No. 1 U.S. automaker's efforts
to manage its global manufacturing footprint, GM Korea spokesman
Park Hae-ho said.
The current Cruze model accounts for 50 percent to 60
percent of about 260,000 vehicles produced at GM Korea's plant
in the southwestern city of Gunsan, Park said. The factory also
builds the Chevy Orlando SUV and Lacetti small car.
The next-generation Cruze, due in fall 2014 as a 2015 model,
will be the first vehicle to use a GM global platform that could
underpin 2.5 million compact sedans and crossovers by 2018,
sources previously told Reuters.
In December, GM Chief Executive Officer Dan Akerson floated
the idea that more cost-cutting at the company's Germany-based
Opel unit could be accompanied by shifting production to the
region from Asia to make European plants more efficient.
GM's European unit, which includes its Opel and Vauxhall
brands, has lost money for 12 consecutive years, and the Detroit
automaker is scrambling to cut costs and boost efficiency in
that region. It said on Oct. 31 that it expected a loss of as
much as $1.8 billion in Europe this year and was targeting a
return to break-even levels in the region by mid-decade.
The company said last month that it wanted to buy a stake in
its South Korean operations from the unit's second-biggest
shareholder, Korea Development Bank. GM owns close to 77 percent
of GM Korea, but KDB's 17 percent holding gives the state-run
bank the right to veto decisions made by the automaker.