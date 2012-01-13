SEOUL Jan 13 The chief executive of
General Motors Co's South Korea unit has resigned, the
company said in a statement on Friday.
Mike Arcamone's resignation comes at a time when GM and its
German union are in discussions that could see GM transferring
some production from South Korea to Europe, sources told Reuters
earlier.
A GM Korea media official said Arcamone stepped down for
"personal reasons" and would pursue other opportunities.
Arcamone took the helm of South Korea's third-biggest
carmaker in October 2009.
GM Korea said his replacement would be announced later, with
GM International Operations Vice President of Manufacturing John
Buttermore serving as interim chief.
Eyeing bigger rivals Hyundai Motor and Kia
Motors, GM Korea has moved aggressively to boost
sales after changing its brand from GM Daewoo to Chevrolet last
March and launching a range of new models.