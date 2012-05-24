* GM has no plans to move Chevrolet output away from Korea
* Next Astra compact to be produced in Britain
BUSAN, South Korea May 24 A top General Motors
Co official said on Thursday the automaker has no plans
to shift production from its factories in South Korea to Europe,
where it recently announced a restructuring at its Opel
subsidiary.
South Korea's traditionally militant trade unions have
threatened "war" with GM if it shifts output of the Chevrolet
model from Korea.
"Are we looking at (it)? We always do. But do we have
anything? No," Sergio Rocha, president and chief executive of GM
Korea, told reporters on the sidelines of the Busan
International Motor Show in South Korea on Thursday.
Earlier this month, GM said it would build the next
generation of its Astra compact at a factory in Britain, leaving
its plant in Bochum, Germany in danger of closing.
GM CEO Dan Akerson floated the idea in December that more
cost-cutting at Opel could be accompanied by shifting production
from Asia to make European plants more efficient. German unions
jumped on that idea, suggesting Chevrolet production from Korea
could be moved to Germany.
Most of GM's Chevrolet cars sold in Europe are produced in
South Korea.
A source subsequently told Reuters some production of
Chevrolet vehicles could be shifted from South Korea to Europe,
with the Opel plant in Ruesselsheim, Germany, the likely
beneficiary.
GM lost $747 million on its European operations last year,
and the automaker is scrambling to cut costs and boost
efficiency.
GM has repeatedly said a decision on plant closings in
Europe was not imminent and ruled out closing any sites until
the end of 2014, when its current labor deal with the German
union IG Metall expires.
GM also said Thursday it will expand its design center in
Incheon, Korea, doubling its size to include new modeling
studios, display spaces and areas for creative work. The company
did not disclose how much it will invest for the expansion.