SEOUL, July 26 General Motors' South
Korean workers have approved an annual wage deal, ending 13 days
of partial strikes at the base where the U.S. automaker produces
more than 40 percent of its Chevy-branded cars, a union
spokesman said on Friday.
A total of 54.3 percent of union voters approved the pact,
which includes bonuses of 10 million Korean won ($9,000) and a
promise of no layoffs, union spokesman Choi Jong-hak said.
The union's leadership had earlier raised concerns that GM
may cut its footprint in South Korea, a key Asian manufacturing
base and engineering-design hub for its mini and small cars like
the Spark.
GM said late year that it will not produce the
next-generation Cruze compact in South Korea, sparking union
jitters about a potential restructuring. GM Chief Executive
Officer Dan Akerson and other GM executives complained that an
ongoing wage fight would make it even more expensive to produce
cars in South Korea.
GM Korea's labour union, which is seen by the management as
the most uncooperative among its overseas peers, staged partial
strikes for 124 hours from July 4 to July 23, after its worst
walkout in a decade last year that led to a production loss of
40,000 vehicles.
A GM Korean spokesman declined to disclose how many cars
were affected by the latest disputes and declined to comment
directly on the new pact.
The deal, which was reached on Tuesday, two months after
annual wage talks kicked off, came as union members are bracing
for a vote to pick a new union leader in September.
South Korea is one of GM's biggest overseas manufacturing
bases, producing more than four out of 10 Chevrolet vehicles
sold globally. In particular, almost all Chevy cars sold in
Europe are exported from South Korea.
Last year, GM Korea sold domestically and exported more than
2.07 million vehicles, including so-called "knock down kits,"
primarily under the Chevrolet brand. A knock-down kit is a
partially completed set of vehicle parts that can be exported
and assembled in another country or region.
GM Korea, South Korea's third-biggest automaker after
homegrown Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp
, saw its first-half sales fall 2 percent as weak
economies in South Korea and Europe sapped demand.