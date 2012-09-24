By Michelle Sierra
| NEW YORK, Sept 24
NEW YORK, Sept 24 General Motors Co is
readying the launch of $10 billion in revolving credit
facilities that will beef up liquidity and refinance existing
debt, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
JP Morgan is leading the deal that will officially tap the
market in the next two weeks.
Calls to General Motors were not returned by press time. A
JP Morgan spokesperson did not return calls.
The facilities comprise a $5 billion, five-year revolver and
a $5 billion, three-year revolver, sources said. However, the
final amounts could change as the discussions are said to be
ongoing.
The company is currently in active dialogue with top tier
lenders. At the top level, the company is asking lenders for
commitments of $600 million. A second tier is being asked for
commitments of $350 million.
Individual commitments will be allocated across both the
three-year and the five-year credit facilities.
If the company draws down on the facility, pricing is
expected to be around 250bp over Libor.
The company is offering upfront fees between 30bp and 50bp,
depending upon the size of a bank's commitment. The company is
also offering a flat fee in addition to the upfront fee.
The financing will refinance an existing facility of $5
billion, other debt and provide added liquidity.
General Motors - the world's largest automaker by unit sales
- entered its existing $5 billion, five-year facility in 2010,
returning to the capital markets a year after it emerged from a
bankruptcy. The financing was followed by the $18.1 billion
privatization IPO. The facility matures in October 2015.
itigroup leads the existing $5 billion deal. Goldman Sachs,
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada and UBS are also
senior lenders.
As of June 30, the company had an additional $918 million of
debt.