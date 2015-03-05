DETROIT, March 5 Two General Motors Co
workers at its Arlington, Texas, assembly plant have sued the
No. 1 U.S. automaker and are seeking class-action status,
claiming the company violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by
denying them unpaid religious days off.
The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in
Forth Worth, Texas, charged the company with violating Title VII
of the Civil Rights Act "by denying a reasonable religious
accommodation" to James Robinson III, a Seventh-day Sabbatarian,
and Chris Scruggs, a Messianic Jew, who had previously taken off
religious holidays without pay.
Robinson and Scruggs are seeking class-action status for the
lawsuit, an injunction allowing them and similar employees to
take unpaid leave on holy days in accordance with their
religious beliefs, unspecified lost wages, and punitive and
compensatory damages, and legal fees, according to the lawsuit.
GM spokesman Patrick Morrissey said it was premature for the
company to comment because it had not formally been served with
the lawsuit.
The two men, both electricians at the plant, said they had
taken off holy days according to their religious beliefs without
pay for several years, but that allowance ceased in 2013,
according to the lawsuit.
GM failed to see if volunteers were available to cover the
men's shifts and the cost of allowing them to take unpaid leave
was minimal, according to the lawsuit. Both men experienced
"stress, humiliation, frustration, sadness and embarrassment"
and were made to "feel inferior and different because of their
beliefs," according to the lawsuit.
The case is Robinson v General Motors, in the U.S. District
Court for the Northern District of Texas, No. 15-158.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)