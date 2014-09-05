By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, Sept 5
NEW YORK, Sept 5 General Motors Co has
won dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of padding
sales around the time of its November 2010 initial public
offering by quietly unloading vehicle inventory on its dealers.
In a decision late Thursday, U.S. District Judge Laura
Taylor Swain in Manhattan said the automaker disclosed in its
IPO offering materials "all of the information necessary" about
rising unsold vehicle supply for investors to determine whether
it was "channel stuffing," or building up excess inventory.
"That GM did not characterize this increase in inventory as
'channel stuffing' or accuse itself of 'building up excess
inventory on dealer lots,' does render the disclosure document
actionable," Swain wrote. "GM need not characterize events in
the most negative way possible as long as the particular
negative trend is conveyed to investors."
Led by the Teamsters Local 710 Pension Fund of Mokena,
Illinois, investors in GM's common and preferred stock claimed
that the Detroit-based automaker's disclosures created a false
impression that sales and revenue were rising, and that GM was
recovering from its June 2009 bankruptcy and federal bailout.
GM common shares were sold by the U.S. Treasury Department
and other investors in the IPO at $33 each. But by July 2012,
they had fallen 43 percent to as low as $18.72.
The plaintiff investors had sought to recoup their losses or
rescind their purchases. GM's IPO raised about $23 billion.
Samuel Rudman, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, and GM spokesman
Patrick Morrissey did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Several GM officials were also dismissed as defendants,
including former Chief Executive Daniel Akerson and former
Chairman Edward Whitacre.
The lawsuit predated and is separate from litigation over
faulty ignition switches in GM vehicles.
The case is Scott v. General Motors Co et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-05124.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)