(Adds other job cuts, background)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, March 6 General Motors Co
said on Monday it will lay off 1,100 workers in May at its
Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan as it shifts
production of a vehicle to Tennessee.
The largest U.S. automaker last year added 800 jobs at its
Spring Hill, Tennessee plant to build a new version of the GMC
Acadia SUV. The Lansing plant will continue building the Buick
Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse after it retools for a month, GM
spokesman Tom Wickham said in an emailed statement.
GM has announced other U.S. factory cuts even after it said
in January it would invest another $1 billion in U.S. factories.
U.S. President Donald Trump has urged GM and other
automakers to build more cars in the country as part of his
pledge to boost U.S. manufacturing jobs and discourage the
industry from investing in Mexico.
GM has said the $1 billion investment would allow it to
create or retain 1,500 U.S. jobs, but has not specified what
jobs are impacted.
GM has also said it will begin work on bringing axle
production for its next generation of full-size pickup trucks,
including work previously done in Mexico, to operations in
Michigan, creating 450 U.S. jobs. The part was previously built
by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.
GM said in November it would cut about 2,000 jobs when it
ended the third shift at its Lordstown, Ohio, and Lansing Grand
River plants in January. In December, it said it planned to
cancel the second shift and cut nearly 1,300 jobs from its
Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in March.
Those job cuts were sparked by lower demand for cars as
Americans buy more SUVs and other larger vehicles.
Trump has repeatedly praised GM's January investment
announcement.
GM "committed to invest billions of dollars in its American
manufacturing operation, keeping many jobs here that were going
to leave. And if I didn't get elected, believe me, they would
have left," Trump said at a news conference in February.
GM has been adding a significant number of U.S. jobs in
recent years. It had 105,000 U.S. employees at the end of 2016,
up from 97,000 at the end of 2015, according to a company filing
in February. GM on Monday declined to provide its current U.S.
employment figure.
In a deal announced on Monday, GM will sell its European
operations to France's PSA Group in a move that
doubles down on the U.S. company's aim of being less global but
more profitable.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)