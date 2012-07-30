* Man United jersey deal valued at almost $600 mln -source
* GM: former marketing head did not meet company
expectations
* Ewanick failed to properly report details of a deal
-sources
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, July 30 General Motors Co signed
a sponsorship deal with Manchester United on Monday after
rewording the terms negotiated with the popular English soccer
club by the U.S. automaker's ousted global marketing chief.
Under the seven-year jersey sponsorship deal starting in
2014-2015 for the Chevrolet brand, GM will pay $60 million to
$70 million a year, said a person with knowledge of the contract
who asked not to be identified. GM also will pay the club a $100
million activation fee, making the deal's total value worth as
much as $600 million, the person said.
By comparison, insurance broker Aon Plc pays about
$31 million a year for the current jersey sponsorship, which
runs through the 2013-2014 season.
On Sunday, GM ousted its global marketing chief, Joel
Ewanick, without giving specifics. Sources told
Reuters that Ewanick failed to properly report financial details
about a recent sponsorship deal with the soccer club. That
resulted in a rewording of the deal before it was announced on
Monday, the sources said. The persons requested anonymity
because they are not authorized to discuss contract details.
GM announced on May 31 that Chevy would take over as
Manchester United's automotive sponsor, replacing Volkswagen's
Audi brand. Terms of that deal, which runs for five
years, were not disclosed, but analysts said it is likely worth
at least tens of millions of dollars. It was
unclear whether Ewanick's ouster was related to the first
Manchester United deal, the second, or both.
GM on Monday again declined to discuss why Ewanick was
fired. The automaker had previously said that Ewanick had
"failed to meet the expectations that the company has for its
employees." Ewanick has declined to comment.
GM and Manchester United officials did not reveal terms of
the deal announced on Monday.
GM, which spent almost $4.5 billion on advertising last
year, said in May it wanted to tap in to Manchester United's
estimated 659 million fans around the world to boost the image
of its Chevy brand, especially in Asia. The automaker also
announced a four-year auto sponsorship deal last week with
Manchester United rival Liverpool.
While GM would not discuss Ewanick's departure, some
industry officials said a deal as big as the Manchester United
sponsorship agreements would have been signed by multiple
executives. They also raised the possibility that GM simply
wanted to dump Ewanick as the automaker's U.S. market share has
declined by nearly 2 points in the first half of 2012 compared
with the year before to 18.1 percent despite a raft of new,
well-received cars and trucks.
"They were angling for Joel to be gone for several months,"
said Peter DeLorenzo, editor in chief of the auto website
Autoextremist.com. "He turned a lot of people off. He's so 180
degrees from the staid GM system.
"The moment he got in there, you could count the days until
he was going to get exited from the company," DeLorenzo added.
AGENT OF CHANGE
However, sources said GM was committed to Ewanick and his
efforts to shake up the automaker's image. Ewanick, 52, was
named vice president and head of GM's U.S. marketing in May
2010, about seven months before the automaker's blockbuster
initial public offering in November of that year.
Brought in by former GM chairman Ed Whitacre, former vice
chairman Robert Lutz and current North American chief Mark
Reuss, the high-energy Ewanick was given free rein to shake up
GM's marketing, which had been perceived as stale.
The first major effort under his watch was the "Chevy Runs
Deep" campaign that launched at the start of the Major League
Baseball's World Series in 2010. Critics said the campaign has
failed to connect well with consumers.
When he was promoted to global marketing chief in December
2010, Ewanick said the move was intended to give marketing a
seat at the executive conference table and a say in planning and
budgeting for new GM vehicles.
Ewanick, who was credited with helping to drive Hyundai
Motor Co's fast growth in the U.S. market, steered
GM back to sponsorship of high-profile events like the Super
Bowl.
In May, he announced GM would pull its paid ads from
Facebook days before the highly anticipated initial
public stock offering for the social networking website, and
said GM would not advertise on CBS during the 2013 Super
Bowl because they were both overpriced.
Ewanick also led GM's effort to drive down the ad fees paid
to broadcast TV networks during the advanced selling season that
ended in June, said Brad Adgate, senior vice president of
research at Horizon Media. The big four U.S. TV networks
garnered single-digit increases from advertisers.
With his aggressive cost-cutting and a hyper personality
some found off-putting, Ewanick clearly made enemies. One former
GM executive, who asked not to be identified, received an email
about the marketing chief's ouster with the subject line "Ding
Dong, the witch is dead."
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson previously said the automaker
needed to focus more on marketing.
The "Chevy Runs Deep" campaign, which features the voice of
actor Tim Allen, has aimed to focus buyers on the positive
association many Americans had with GM before the long decline
that culminated in its bankruptcy and $50 billion bailout by the
Obama administration in 2009.
In April 2010, GM's Whitacre ordered the ouster of
Campbell-Ewald, which had handled advertising for Chevy for over
90 years in favor of San Francisco-based Goodby, Silverstein &
Partners, which is owned by Omnicom Group Inc and
best-known for the "Got Milk?" ad campaign. Goodby worked with
Ewanick at Hyundai.
Campbell-Ewald created some of the most memorable
advertising campaigns in U.S. auto history for Chevrolet,
including the "Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet" ads
of the 1970s and "See the USA in your Chevrolet" in the 1950s.
Industry officials said agencies that were cut may see Ewanick's
ouster as a chance to get back in the door with GM.
Earlier this year, GM announced efforts to save $2 billion
over five years by pruning the number of ad agencies it uses.
Chevrolet sold 2.48 million cars and trucks in the first six
months of the year, and the U.S. market accounted for 42 percent
of that total. GM is pushing to boost demand for the mass-market
brand in China, Brazil and Eastern Europe, and other regions.
Appealing to consumers overseas was a big reason for the
sponsorship deals with Manchester United, which set terms for
its initial public offering on Monday. The
soccer club's current jersey sponsorship deal is with Aon, which
pays for the right to put its name on the front of jerseys worn
by players during games. That practice is quite lucrative for
soccer clubs around the world, but is not allowed by most U.S.
sports leagues.
Alan Batey, GM's North American vice president of sales, was
named the interim head of GM's marketing. The automaker declined
to make him available for comment.