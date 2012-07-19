MEXICO CITY, July 19 U.S. carmaker General Motors Co. on Thursday said it would build the Chevrolet Trax vehicle and a new generation of pickups at plants in Mexico.

The Detroit-based company is investing $120 million in a plant in the central state of San Luis Potosi to produce the SUV crossover, said GM Mexico president, Ernesto Hernandez.

GM will unveil the Trax at the Paris Motor Show in September before hitting the Mexican market in the fourth quarter, Hernandez added. A further $200 million would head to the Silao plant in Guanajuato state, where work on a new generation of pickups would begin in 2013.

Hernandez expected the investments, which total $420 million, would create 1,000 new jobs.

GM announced in May that the Trax, which will be sold in 140 countries, but not the United States, would be built on the same underpinning platform as the Aveo and Sonic subcompact sedan.

The Sonic is sold in the U.S. and Canadian markets while the Aveo sells to the rest of the world. No new details were given on price, weight, length and fuel economy of the Trax.