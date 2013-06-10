FRANKFURT, June 10 General Motors is
considering moving a large share of the production of the Mokka
model for its European arm Opel from South Korea to Spain,
German paper Handelsblatt reported, citing sources within the
U.S. car maker.
More than 100,000 Mokkas have been ordered since the market
launch a half year ago and demand has been much better than
expected, leading to production bottlenecks and long waiting
lists for the subcompact SUV.
Producing the Mokka in the factory of General Motors' Opel
unit in Zaragoza would help to fill up that plant's spare
capacity and could lower losses of the division.
A spokesman for Opel said on Monday that GM was looking for
additional capacity to produce subcompact SUVs but declined to
comment specifically on any plans to move production of the
Mokka to the factory in Saragossa.
A spokesman for GM sister brand Chevrolet added that there
were no plans currently to move production of the Trax, a sister
of the Mokka, from Korea.
Opel has already said it is looking at moving production of
the next generation of the Mokka to Europe.