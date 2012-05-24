May 24 U.S. safety regulators have expanded
their investigation into engine fires in the Chevrolet Cruze
small cars to a second model year.
Documents posted this week on the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration website show the fire probe, which
initially covered 2011-model Cruzes, now includes the 2012 model
year. The expanded preliminary investigation now covers about
370,000 cars, up from the initial 177,000, GM spokesman Alan
Adler said.
A preliminary investigation is the first step in a process
that could lead to a recall if regulators determine that a
manufacturer needs to address a safety issue.
There have been no reports of accidents or injuries related
to the probe and GM is cooperating with NHTSA, Adler said. GM is
investigating a number of fires, but Adler declined to say how
many.
In a letter dated April 4, NHTSA requested information from
GM by May 11. Adler said the company had responded to the
agency's questions, but the response had not been posted online
by NHTSA.
In April, NHTSA said it had opened a probe after receiving
two complaints of engine fires in 2011 Cruzes while the cars
were on the road. Both cars were destroyed, according to the
complaints.