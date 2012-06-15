June 15 U.S. safety regulators have intensified
a probe into possible driver-side door fires in some 2006 and
2007 model-year Chevrolet Trailblazer sport utility vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said its
investigation was raised to an engineering analysis from a
preliminary investigation after General Motors Co, which
owns the Chevy brand, sent the agency data showing 167 reports
and 698 warranty claims relating to the issue.
The investigation was initially opened into more than
309,000 vehicles in February, but the upgraded probe covers
341,786 vehicles, a GM spokesman said.
An engineering analysis is the next step in a process that
could lead to a recall, although sometimes NHTSA closes such
probes without requiring any action.
GM continues to cooperate with NHTSA, and no injuries or
accidents related to the issues have been reported, the
spokesman said. GM is investigating the issue itself, including
studying the other vehicles from those model years built on the
same platform: the GMC Envoy, Buick Rainier, Saab 9-7x and Isuzu
Ascender.
GM no longer builds any of the potentially affected
vehicles.
NHTSA said it has received 83 complaints, including 66
alleging the door module had melted or burned, with the other 17
referring to erratic or inoperative window switches.
Twenty-eight of the reports NHTSA received have led to driver
door fires, some of which allege the vehicle was unattended or
not in operation.