DETROIT, July 17 General Motors Co
drivers can rent out their under-used vehicles by using an
OnStar service that allows potential renters to unlock the doors
using their smart phones.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker said Tuesday it is working with
RelayRides, an online car-sharing marketplace that launched in
Boston in June 2010. GM's venture-capital arm invested in the
company at the end of 2011, OnStar spokesman Vijay Iyer said.
OnStar is an in-vehicle service best known for connecting
drivers to live operators who can provide directions or summon
emergency help after an accident.
RelayRides developers were given access to some OnStar
services, including features that can locate the vehicle and
unlock the doors remotely. Renters can unlock the doors using
their phones or by replying to text messages.
Owners of Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac cars and trucks
can earn "hundreds of dollars per month" by using RelayRides, GM
said in a release.
Drivers without OnStar can still rent their cars and trucks
through the RelayRides service by exchanging keys directly with
the renter.
RelayRides is also financed by Google Ventures, Google Inc's
venture capital arm; August Capital; and Shasta
Ventures.