FRANKFURT, June 13 General Motors' ailing European unit Opel said on Wednesday it was in talks with labour representatives to close its factory in Bochum when production of its Zafira van runs out, in exchange for a vow not to cut jobs there until the end of 2016.

Opel's management is expected to present a detailed plan on the carmaker's future on June 28.

GM's executive said on Tuesday the U.S. automaker was in "constructive" talks with unions in Germany about its plants there.