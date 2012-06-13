UK police say stabbing at London's Russell Square not terror-related
LONDON, June 9 London police said on Friday they were responding to a stabbing at Russell Square, but it was being treated as a disturbance and not related to terrorism.
FRANKFURT, June 13 General Motors' ailing European unit Opel said on Wednesday it was in talks with labour representatives to close its factory in Bochum when production of its Zafira van runs out, in exchange for a vow not to cut jobs there until the end of 2016.
Opel's management is expected to present a detailed plan on the carmaker's future on June 28.
GM's executive said on Tuesday the U.S. automaker was in "constructive" talks with unions in Germany about its plants there.
TORONTO, June 9 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday it was streamlining operations across its various department store chains to better compete in what it called a "brutal" market.