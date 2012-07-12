* GM Vice Chairman Gisky interim Europe chief
* Opel board approved turnaround plan two weeks ago
* GM Europe has lost $14 billion in the last 12 years
By Christiaan Hetzner and Ben Klayman
MUNICH/DETROIT, July 12 General Motors Co
pushed aside another chief executive at Opel in a surprise move
analysts said shows the U.S. automaker's growing impatience with
12 years of losses in Europe.
GM said Opel CEO Karl-Friedrich Stracke had stepped down to
take on "special assignments" for GM CEO Dan Akerson. GM Vice
Chairman Steve Girsky, who heads Opel's board, will serve as
acting head of Europe while GM searches for a successor to
Stracke.
Analysts said GM appeared to be panicking as the change
comes so soon after a turnaround plan for the struggling Opel
was approved and a replacement was not named.
"I spoke to Stracke recently and it looked as if he very
much wanted to carry out his duties," said Stefan Bratzel, a
professor at the University of Applied Sciences in Bergisch
Gladbach specializing in the auto industry.
"GM must not have been satisfied with the business plan," he
added. "I thought things had gotten better between Detroit and
Opel over the past couple of months, but sending this kind of
message is catastrophic."
Two weeks ago, the supervisory board for Opel approved a
mid-term business plan, which runs through 2016, in a step
toward returning to profitability. But real savings in a
restructuring will not come until GM negotiates a deal with
labor unions to close the Bochum, Germany plant after 2016.
"We've lost $14 billion in the last 12 years. It's got to
stop," Akerson said of Europe on June 28. "We're looking at some
sort of agreement with our unions that would allow us to
consolidate." In March, he said it would be another year or two
before GM was profitable in Europe again.
Analysts said the move showed the U.S. automaker's growing
intolerance for the losses in Europe.
"This is a clear sign that GM was getting impatient and that
Girsky believes he can do a better job," IHS Automotive analyst
Christoph Stuermer said.
The change also means Opel will see its fourth CEO in less
than three years. Hans Demant was pushed aside in November 2009
and was replaced two months later by Nick Reilly, who lasted
until April 2011. Demant was more of a symbolic head who
reported to European chief Carl-Peter Forster, who left in 2009
after GM killed a deal to sell Opel.
"The timing of today's announcement bodes poorly for the
condition of GM's European business," Jefferies analyst Peter
Nesvold said in a research note.
Nesvold, who has a "hold" rating on GM shares, suggested
vehicle pricing in Europe is weakening and reiterated he expects
GM Europe to report a second-quarter loss of $432 million.
German labor officials, who said they had worked well with
Stracke, were caught off guard by the news.
"It's regrettable" said Armin Schild, Opel board member and
regional head of IG Metall Mitte. "GM is now responsible for
finding someone with a forward thinking corporate strategy. Its
important that the agreements we reached with the company remain
in place."
Another Opel board member initially did not believe the news
of Stracke's exit, while a person close to labor representatives
on the board said they were caught "completely by surprise."
Both asked not to be identified in discussing the management
change.
The head of the German state government in Hesse, home to
the headquarters of Opel, voiced fears GM would renege on labor
guarantees in light of Stracke's exit.
Opel has been in talks with its German unions over extending
a deal that protects all four factories in the country from
closure through the end of 2014 by an additional two years in
exchange for wage concessions and an agreement to close the
Bochum plant in 2017. Hesse state premier Volker Bouffier called
on GM to honor its commitments.
In 2009, GM decided Opel was too strategic a part of its
global business to sell. However, the eurozone debt crisis led
consumers in the region to pull back on spending, causing GM
last year to abandon its target for break-even results in Europe
for the full year.
The weak demand in Europe has hurt others as well. Earlier
on Thursday, GM's ailing alliance partner Peugeot said
it would cut 8,000 jobs and close the Aulnay plant in 2014.
Also, last month, Ford Motor Co cited weakness in
Europe when it said its second-quarter losses from operations
outside North America could be triple the $190 million those
regions collectively lost the prior three months.
Last year, GM retained turnaround consultants AlixPartners
to help in Opel's restructuring, and in February Opel named
Thomas Sedran, one of the firm's European auto practice heads,
to its board with responsibility for operations, business
development and corporate strategy. A labor source told Reuters
that Sedran, who has worked closely with Opel since 2009, looked
as if he was being groomed to lead Opel.
Stracke was due to address an industry conference in Munich
on Thursday; development chief Rita Forst came instead.