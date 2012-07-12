MUNICH, July 12 Opel's Karl-Friedrich Stracke stepped down from his position as chief executive of the embattled carmaker to take on "special assignments", where he will report to the Chairman and CEO of parent General Motors , the company said on Thursday.

"GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky, currently Chairman of the Opel Supervisory Board, will serve as acting head of GM's European operations as the company searches for a replacement. The supervisory board of Adam Opel AG will be convened soon to appoint an interim chairman of the management board," it said in a statement.

Stracke was due to address an industry conference in Munich earlier in the day, but development chief Rita Forst came instead.

"Karl Stracke worked tirelessly, under great pressure, to stabilize this business and we look forward to building on his success. We appreciate Karl's many contributions to GM's success," said GM CEO Akerson in the statement.

Earlier on Thursday, ailing alliance partner Peugeot said it would cut 8,000 jobs and close the Aulnay plant in 2014.