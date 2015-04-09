STUTTGART, April 9 Opel's chief executive affirmed that the European arm of General Motors is to return to profit in 2016, as continued growth in southern or Eastern Europe would help offset a slump in Russia sales.

GM has already slashed production at its plant in St. Petersburg, Russia and will idle the factory in the coming months, in response to plunging sales where demand has been hit by economic sanctions and the weaker Russian currency.

"We can make up for that," Karl-Thomas Neumann told a congress in Stuttgart on Thursday. Sales in Germany, Spain, Portugal and Poland were ahead of expectations, helping to offset the drop in sales in Russia, Neumann said.

GM has made a turnaround of its European business, where Opel CEOs have come and gone in rapid succession, a top priority after racking up some $18 billion in losses over a dozen years.

Neumann has said he wants to return Opel to profit by 2016 at the latest and to raise the business's operating return on sales to 5 percent by 2022, based on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)