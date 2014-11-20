* Opel to build sports utility vehicle in Germany
* Part of plan to overhaul ageing product range
* Move welcomed by restructuring-weary labour union
(Adds labour rep comment, Opel-Buick context)
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, Nov 20 General Motors will
build a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at the Opel factory in
Ruesselsheim, Germany, and invest 500 million euros ($626
million) in engine production in Europe, Chief Executive Mary
Barra said on Thursday.
The U.S. carmaker had said in March that it will make two
additonal vehicles at Ruesselsheim, including a Buick-branded
vehicle, destined for export to the United States as the company
seeks to intertwine the Opel and Buick ranges more closely to
share development costs.
"This SUV will become a second flagship next to the
Insignia," Barra said in a statement, referring to Opel's
premium sedan.
The decision to invest 500 million euros to upgrade
production for fuel-efficient engines comes on top of the 245
million euros pledged in March to bring a new model to
Ruesselsheim and the 4 billion euros promised last year to
overhaul Opel's ageing range as it chases a targeted 8 percent
of the European market.
Auto industry association ACEA says that Opel and sister
brand Vauxhall's market share was 6.9 percent in Western Europe
between January and October.
Thursday's announcement was welcomed by labour union IG
Metall, representing workers who have vehemently opposed some of
GM's decisions to downsize operations in Europe.
"The example of Opel shows that IG Metall knows how to
combine securing industrial jobs with sustainable growth,"
Wolfgang Schaefer-Klug, head of Opel's worker council said in a
statement.
In February Opel signed a collective labour agreement with
employees at its German factories in Ruesselsheim,
Kaiserslautern and Eisenach, in an accord that includes a job
protection guarantee until 2018.
Opel employs about 3,300 workers at Ruesselsheim, where the
Insignia and Astra models are built.
GM said it would invest the 500 million euros in engine
production at the Kaiserslautern and Ruesselsheim Opel plants as
well as the GM powertrain factory in Tychy, Poland.
(1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro)
(Editing by Pravin Char and David Goodman)