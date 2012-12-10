BERLIN Dec 10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and the government regret Opel's decision to end vehicle
production in 2016 at its plant in Bochum, a government
spokesman said on Monday.
"The chancellor and the government regret this decision,"
said spokesman Georg Streiter. "It's a severe blow that affects
a lot of people and their families and the Bochum region as
well."
He said Opel is a carmmaker rich in tradition in the region
and expects parent company General Motors to handle severance
packages in an appropriate way.
"The German government ... has the expectation that the
parent company General Motors will do everything possible to
find socially acceptable solutions," he said.