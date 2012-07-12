MUNICH, July 12 The head of the German state
government in Hesse, home to the headquarters of Opel, fears
that General Motors may renege from labour guarantees now
that Karl-Friedrich Stracke stepped down as chief executive of
the troubled European unit.
Opel has been in talks with its German unions over extending
a deal that protects all four factories in the country from
closure through the end of 2014 by an additional two years in
exchange for wage concessions and an agreement to close the
Bochum plant in 2017.
"Stracke told me in May that the current contracts would be
honored and the historical heart (of Opel), the Ruesselsheim
plant, would remain in its current form," said Hesse state
premier Volker Bouffier in a statement on Thursday.
"Stracke also assured me that the Opel Astra would continue
to be built in Ruesselsheim through the end of 2014," he said,
adding that the entire state government expected Opel would
respect the current agreement without any changes.
Earlier GM said that Stracke would resign as Opel CEO and be
replaced on an interim basis by GM Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky.