FRANKFURT Dec 5 General Motors has declared its strategy for turning around its European carmaking unit Opel a failure, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Monday, citing GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky.

"Unfortunately, our plan for making Opel profitable this year did not work," it cited Girsky as saying in New York.

It cited him as saying that Opel chief Karl-Friedrich Stracke would work out a new plan with the unit's management.